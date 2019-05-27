New York Mets

The Mets Police
43871749_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mets will only get 10 hours sleep before tonight’s game

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Oh man, life in the Bigs is so hard.  Delta Flight 888 did not get into Los Angeles until 11:10pm last night!  Figure a good three hours until you’re in the 5 start hotel and settled.  That’s 2:10.  Now you sleep what, say 10 hours and roll out of...

Tweets