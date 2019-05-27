New York Mets

You Own This Mets Jersey: black Shinjo!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 11m

A black Shinjo jersey!   Gotta respect that the guy owns it.  Jerseys were not that common when Shinjo played.   Nice job sir.   Much thanks to Ryan for sending this, and sending a recent Backpack Security Breach. The Shino fan should have backed...

