New York Mets

The Mets Police
Link -> How Baseball Lost Itself: A Tragedy » Foul Territory Baseball

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Some holiday weekend reading for you about how the game has changed into this boring version we watch now.  The article has lots of fawning over Keith Hernandez, so I think you will like it. Even the great Rusty Staub, a superb outfielder for many...

