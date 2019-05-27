New York Mets
Bill Buckner, who won batting title during lengthy MLB career, should be remembered for more than infamous error - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson @r_j_anderson May 27, 2019 at 4:15 pm ET • 1 min read — CBS Sports 8m
His 'legacy should not be defined by one play,' Mookie Wilson said
“Most people would say it’s vindication, but I’m not sure about that.” https://t.co/vIFlJniC0TBlogger / Podcaster
RT @giantspathanlon: Bill Buckner was a great player and was an example of what a dignified professional should be all about. #RIPBillBucknerTV / Radio Personality
Jacob deGrom is making his 150th career start tonight. Since 1950, here are the leaders in the most starts of at least 7.0 IP while allowing no more than 1 ER in a player’s first 149 games: Doc Gooden: 59 Tim Hudson: 53 Tim Lincecum: 53 Jacob deGrom: 50 #Mets @MetsMerizedBlogger / Podcaster
RT @timbhealey: Mookie Wilson, in a statement via Mets, on Bill Buckner, who died today: “We had developed a friendship that lasted well over 30 years. I felt badly for some of the things he went through. Bill was a great, great baseball player whose legacy should not be defined by one play.”Beat Writer / Columnist
The Mets take on the Dodgers tonight in LA with two aces matching up. Should you take advantage of deGrom as a big underdog tonight? ? (via @mattzylbert) https://t.co/hbC5FgouTpTV / Radio Network
? New Podcast! "Respeck Da Chat Episode #57" on @Spreaker https://t.co/HKTmxQUbnPBlogger / Podcaster
