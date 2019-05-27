New York Mets

CBS Sports
43882271_thumbnail

Bill Buckner, who won batting title during lengthy MLB career, should be remembered for more than infamous error - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson @r_j_anderson May 27, 2019 at 4:15 pm ET • 1 min read CBS Sports 8m

His 'legacy should not be defined by one play,' Mookie Wilson said

Tweets