Game Thread: Mets @ Dodgers, 8:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 4m
Monday, May 27, 2019 • 8:10 p.m.Dodger Stadium • Los Angeles, CARHP Jacob deGrom (3-5, 3.72) vs. LHP Clayton Kershaw (4-0, 3.33)SNY • ESPN • WCBS 880 AM • ESPN 1050 AMTwo weeks ago
Tweets
#Mets at #Dodgers, (J.deGrom vs C.Kershaw) 8:10 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/dsAt87sjlE #getreadyMisc
RT @mikemayerMMO: Regardless of my thoughts on the trade, the Mariners are doing a great job of marketing one of their best prospects. Love to see it. https://t.co/sCdnHGnlprBlogger / Podcaster
You Own This Mets Jersey: black Shinjo! https://t.co/NSoCkbHnmCBlogger / Podcaster
Bill Buckner was a better player than he ever got credit for after the error that helped the Mets win it al in ‘86, and he was easily a top five guest star on Curb Your Enthusiasm. Damn.Blogger / Podcaster
On at least one day in 1986, Billl Buckner was one of the happiest people in the world RIP https://t.co/5V77zDDHtEBeat Writer / Columnist
Join us on June 8 as we collaborate with @Xoutslavery to support the fight against modern-day slavery. We will host a postgame concert with the iconic @MsLaurynHill. #StrikeOutSlavery ?️ ? https://t.co/fwFvFuu28GOfficial Team Account
