New York Mets

Mets Merized

Game Thread: Mets @ Dodgers, 8:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 4m

Monday, May 27, 2019 • 8:10 p.m.Dodger Stadium • Los Angeles, CARHP Jacob deGrom (3-5, 3.72) vs. LHP Clayton Kershaw (4-0, 3.33)SNY • ESPN • WCBS 880 AM • ESPN 1050 AMTwo weeks ago

Tweets