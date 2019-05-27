New York Mets

The Mets Police
43885546_thumbnail

Here’s what the Mets Memorial Day poppies jerseys look like

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 16s

Nice enough. What’s really catching my eye is how consistent JDG’s motion is.  These are two different wind-ups, look how similar his body positioning is. Add Mets Police to Apple News Mets Police Topic Discussions At FlickChat App (Mobile only)...

