Bill Buckner: One play should not define him. The ex-MLBer was all class
by: Bob Nightengale — USA Today 2m
It’s so grossly unfair, and so cruel, that people actually believed one ground ball in a World Series Game defined Bill Buckner, who died on Monday.
Dom Smith stays in the game and plays LF. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
New strategy, no balls for Bellinger. We do not pitch them to him or hit them to him. Make him bored and sad and maybe he’ll go home.Blogger / Podcaster
Well, Davis flied out to right and Gomez was thrown out at third by Bellinger. Inning over.TV / Radio Network
Blogger / Podcaster
#Mets have had three runners thrown out on basepaths tonight but I can’t find fault in any of them. Dodgers made three electric defensive plays.Beat Writer / Columnist
Dominic Smith is playing left field in the bottom of the eighth.Beat Writer / Columnist
