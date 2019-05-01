New York Mets

Mets Merized
Game Recap: Bellinger Foils Mets in 9-5 Loss to Dodgers

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 6m

The New York Mets (26-27) were defeated by the Los Angeles Dodgers (36-18) 9-5 on Monday night at Dodgers stadium (Box Score).Following an impressive 6-1 home stand, the Mets fell to the Dodge

