New York Mets

nj.com
43891552_thumbnail

Jack Leiter, N.J.'s best high school baseball pitcher, has an ace in his corner -- his dad | Politi - nj.com

by: Steve Politi | spoliti@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

Al Leiter stepped out of the Yankees broadcast booth to watch his son pitch for Delbarton. Now comes a big decision about Jack Leiter's future.

Tweets