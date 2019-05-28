New York Mets

USA Today
43892542_thumbnail

Cody Bellinger: Dodgers OFer nails runner at 3B and home, also homers

by: @usatoday USA Today 8m

Cody Bellinger hit his 19th homer and threw out two runners from right field, leading the Dodgers to a 9-5 victory over the Mets on Monday night.

Tweets