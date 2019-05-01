New York Mets

nj.com
43892611_thumbnail

And now this: HBO’s John Oliver blames N.J.'s Jon Stewart for his hatred of the Yankees - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 43s

Actor/comedian John Oliver is the host of HBO's "Last Week Tonight." He became a household name working with N.J.'s Jon Stewart on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show."

Tweets