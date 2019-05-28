New York Mets

The Mets Police
Gil Must Go: look man if we can’t beat the expansion team from San Diego….

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 57s

Holy cow, how long are we going to ride Gil’s losing streak?  Look at this lineup the Mets faced! This Mets team sucks (what else is new) except for Wayne and Buddy.  Wayne 2 hits, Buddy 3 hits.  Everyone else is terrible. 18-23.  That was fast.  Told

