Life Gave Bill Buckner a Bad Hop, but He Handled it with Grace

by: Tom Gibbons Baseball Essential 4m

A child's drawing of Bill Buckner was displayed proudly on a wall in the Chicago Cubs clubhouse at HoHoKam Park in Mesa. An entire elementary school class in Chicago signed it, telling Buckner he was their favorite player and wishing him good luck...

