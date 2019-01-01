New York Mets

The Wall Street Journal
Bill Buckner Didn’t Deserve the Torment in the Aftermath of ‘86 World Series - WSJ

by: Jared Diamond The Wall Street Journal 2m

Bill Buckner’s death on Monday at age 69 inspired a long-overdue reappraisal of his career. One point especially worth reassessing is whether his infamous error in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series really cost the Boston Red Sox a title.

