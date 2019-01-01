Bill Buckner was a 1981 All Star, won a batting title, was a career .289/.408/.729 hitter with a total of 2,715 hits and 1,208 RBI over a 22 year career. Although that error in 1986 was a big one, I don’t think it’s fair to sum up his career into one play. R.I.P Bill Buckner

