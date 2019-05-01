New York Mets

Mets Merized
43901435_thumbnail

MLB News: Phillies’ Herrera Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 8m

Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera was arrested and charged with Domestic Violence late last night, according to multiple reports. The Athletic's Matt Gelb tweets that "Odúbel Herrera was arreste

Tweets