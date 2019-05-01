Eliminating the "if's" babyyy! Bryce Harper: 1.3 WAR Manny Machado: 1.3 WAR vs. Davis: 0.6 WAR Diaz: 0.5 WAR Lowrie: 0 WAR (has not played) Cano: -0.1 WAR Broxton: -0.4 WAR Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel still FA Kelenic, 19, is second in the Sally League in OPS at 952.

