New York Mets

Mets Merized
43907342_thumbnail

Latest Keith Law Mock Draft Has Mets Taking RHP George Kirby

by: Roberto Correa Mets Merized Online 4m

As indicated by the headline, ESPN's Keith Law has a new mock draft out and this one has the Mets taking Elon right-handed pitcher George Kirby. The Mets have been connected to a number of players

Tweets