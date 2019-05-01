New York Mets

Mets Merized
43908519_thumbnail

Mets Sign RHP Louis Coleman To Minor League Deal

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 14m

The New York Mets have signed 33-year-old right-hander Louis Coleman to a minor league contract.Coleman, most recently of the Detroit Tigers (3.51 ERA, 41 strikeouts, 24 walks over 51.1 inning

Tweets