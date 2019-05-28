New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets: Amazin irony to kick off summer
by: Ed Stein — Fansided: Empire Writes Back 14m
It was an interesting Memorial Day for the New York Mets. They were part of several ironic turns on the traditional start of MLB's summer. Call it what you...
Tweets
-
RT @Harry4naris: What could they have obtained if they shopped those 2 prospects and willingness to eat about $70 million around the league? A closer. The big get was a closer. Crazy. #mets https://t.co/dOIKv0XHTlBlogger / Podcaster
-
The notion that the Warriors are better without KD is ludicrous https://t.co/82FvV5dYy5Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MaggieGray: Got some numbers today and I’ll be damned...you guys listen to the podcast https://t.co/QgqfYtJSe0TV / Radio Personality
-
New Post: Game Thread: Mets vs Dodgers, 10:10 PM https://t.co/uzIlvN59yq #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Here is an animated version of the KISS / Momoiro Clover Z song. It has been viewed more than 4 million times. https://t.co/RoN77X2PnUBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Also, in 2015, Momoiro Clover Z collaborated on a single with the band KISS. It was called "Yume no Ukiyo ni Saitemina"Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets