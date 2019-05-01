New York Mets

Mets Merized

Game Thread: Mets vs Dodgers, 10:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 5m

Tuesday, May 28, 2019 • 10:10 p.m. (ET)Dodger Stadium • Los Angeles, CALHP Steven Matz (3-3, 3.63) vs. LHP Rich Hill (1-1, 2.67)SNY • MLBN • WCBS 880 AM • ESPN 1050 AMLast night’

Tweets