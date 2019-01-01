New York Mets
Game Chatter: Steven Matz vs Rich Hill (5/28/19)
by: Other — Mets 360 5m
Post by @realmets360.
Tweets
NO. Tim Tebow strikes out against a position player. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets DFA’d Rajai Davis the other day, but they got him through waivers. He’s heading back to Syracuse. https://t.co/ShwbFnd6XEBlogger / Podcaster
Matz K Count: ??Blogger / Podcaster
Matz K’s Hernandez on 3 pitches to start his night #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Conforto and Alonso both go down looking at a fastball that couldn’t have been more down the middle than it was, stranding Rosario at 2B despite being there with no outs. So it goes, Matz takes the hill in the bottom half #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Ex-Long Island Duck Rich Hill strikes out Michael Conforto and Pete Alonso, stranding Amed Rosario at secondBeat Writer / Columnist
