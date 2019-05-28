New York Mets
Tim Tebow strikes out against position player in Syracuse-Buffalo game
by: Andy Nesbitt — USA Today 3m
Tim Tebow's struggles in Class AAA continued Tuesday night when he struck out looking against a first baseman/outfielder making his pitching debut.
Excellent job by Matz to get through the 6th unscathed #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Only Mike Francesa https://t.co/jbHPNO5wcPBlogger / Podcaster
Matz K Count: ????????????Blogger / Podcaster
Matz K Count: ??????????Blogger / Podcaster
As TWISNY as it gets.LMAO Gary Cohen definitely didn't think they were on air yet and he said as Bellinger was coming up, "They should just walk him."Blogger / Podcaster
Dodgers prospect Will Smith got his first hit tonight on a grounder that went off Amed Rosario's glove.Will Smith’s Dad is honest about the kid’s first career hit https://t.co/npL0kM0UdIBeat Writer / Columnist
