Double G Sports
Is Anthony Kay headed for Triple-A?

by: Katherine Obojkovits Double G Sports 2m

Anthony Kay has made a name for himself this season with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. After 10 starts, Kay has put up a 6-2 record with an ERA of 1.28 and 56 strikeouts in 56.1 innings. One of his most impressive starts of the season came on Monday,

