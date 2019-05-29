New York Mets

Conforto’s Grand Slam Pushes Mets Past Dodgers

by: Mets – CBS New York

Conforto took some advice from Cano during a pitching change before his at-bat in the seventh and turned on an 0-1 pitch from Scott Alexander that lifted the New York Mets over the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 Tuesday night.

