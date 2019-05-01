New York Mets

nj.com
43504050_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Potential Yankees target Dallas Keuchel sets new asking price - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 10m

Free agent starting pitcher and potential Yankees target Dallas Keuchel has a new reported asking price for a contract. The former Houston Astros pitcher is expected to sign with a MLB team after June 2.

Tweets