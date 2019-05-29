New York Mets

The Mets Police
43916535_thumbnail

Sterling or Scully: Gary Cohen Trackwalls Conforto’s Grand Slam

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Hopefully you were asleep and missed this but here’s another example of Gary Cohen with a bad call that missed the emotion of the minute because he goes into his version of It Is High It Is Far… A swing of power. A swing of beauty. ? pic.twitter.com/S

Tweets