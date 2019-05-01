New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Minors Recap: Ruben Tejada Leads Syracuse to Huge Victory

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Merized Online 4m

Syracuse (26-24) 16, Buffalo(16-27) 2 BoxRHP Chris Flexen (3-2, 3.76 ERA): 4.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 2 BBRHP Stephen Nogosek (2-0, 0.74 ERA): 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, KRHP Stephen Villines

