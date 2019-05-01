New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Minors Recap: Ruben Tejada Leads Syracuse to Huge Victory
by: Matt Mancuso — Mets Merized Online 4m
Syracuse (26-24) 16, Buffalo(16-27) 2 BoxRHP Chris Flexen (3-2, 3.76 ERA): 4.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 2 BBRHP Stephen Nogosek (2-0, 0.74 ERA): 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, KRHP Stephen Villines
Tweets
-
I know highlight shows aren't exactly a *must* these days because you can dial up them up whenever you want or just see clips on Twitter, but it's still refreshing to see just a simple highlights show without dumb hot takes. "Quick Pitch" on @MLBNetwork is simple and well done.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
wait, that might be the greatest edit of all timeGladys Knight is 75 today, born 28th May 1944 in Atlanta, Georgia, US. Singer, songwriter, musician, actress & writer. 7 Grammy Awards. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996 (with the Pips). When Jim Weatherly originally wrote this song, he called it “Midnight Plane to Houston”: https://t.co/NdHZ0IvpHjTV / Radio Personality
-
This was fun. Great talk about the state of the #Mets. Thanks for having me.Another episode is here and it’s a loaded show! Had @michaelgbaron on to talk some #Mets baseball Also on show: -Pedroia unsure about future -Buckner passes away -Sox leadoff situation -Current state of Callaway -Mets replacements & More! https://t.co/MEKHc4CPc6Blogger / Podcaster
-
A baby congratulations that only Mike Francesa is capable of https://t.co/XdR9x2mBJvBlogger / Podcaster
-
Its an issue of strike zone command with his fastball. He has also had trouble with his breaking balls and throwing them for strikes. It makes him predictable. We know its there for him - he just has to put the puzzle pieces together again.@michaelgbaron Noah concerns me, he just hasn’t looked like the same pitcher. Huge start for himBlogger / Podcaster
-
Today is the big one in the series now. Guarantees at least the split. #Mets@michaelgbaron would be thrilled with 2-2 against the Dodgers in LA this weekBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets