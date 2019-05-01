New York Mets

Mets Merized
43920079_thumbnail

Steven Matz Dazzles On the Mound and Running the Bases

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 57s

Steven Matz looked crisp and was in complete control throughout his start Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers that led to a 7-3 victory for the Mets.Matz really made one mistake all

Tweets