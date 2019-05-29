New York Mets

The Mets Police
43920713_thumbnail

Gil Must Go: can you PLEASE score for Koosman? TEN scoreless innings and no win

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 24m

Guys, can you PLEASE score for the One True Ace.  You’re robbing him of wins.        TEN scoreless innings.  TEN.  And nothing to show for it. 15 strikeouts.  Nothing to show for it. These are the San Diego Padres we’re playing.   We can’t score off...

Tweets