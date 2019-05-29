New York Mets

The Mets Police
43922159_thumbnail

14 Months Ago Matt Harvey pitched 5 one hit innings for the Mets. Is his career almost over?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

April 3, 2018.  14 months ago.  Matt Harvey takes the mound for the Mets.  For the Mets.  14 months ago. He pitches 5 innings.  Five Shutout innings.  One hit. He’s got that look in his eye back,” said Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud, who has caught...

Tweets