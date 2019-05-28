New York Mets

Amazin' Prospects
43924809_thumbnail

Amazin’ Performances- Monday May 28, 2019

by: Yehuda Schwartz Amazin' Prospects 3m

New York Mets (MLB): The New York Mets (27-27) evened their series against the Dodgers at one apiece. LHP Steven Matz pitched 6 innings allowing 2 runs on 4 hits, walking 3 and striking out 6. Matz went 1-2 at the plate. RF Michael Conforto went 1-4...

Tweets