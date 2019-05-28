New York Mets
Amazin’ Performances- Monday May 28, 2019
by: Yehuda Schwartz — Amazin' Prospects 3m
New York Mets (MLB): The New York Mets (27-27) evened their series against the Dodgers at one apiece. LHP Steven Matz pitched 6 innings allowing 2 runs on 4 hits, walking 3 and striking out 6. Matz went 1-2 at the plate. RF Michael Conforto went 1-4...
Tweets
Here’s the full episode as @DocGooden16 joined @SteveGelbs and me on RDT! Subscribe, rate, review, all that good stuff. Thank you! https://t.co/meFjvtGo5KTV / Radio Personality
This was one of our favorite episodes of Rain Delay Theater: The Podcast. @DocGooden16 was an amazing guest. This is Doc on his struggles of living up to 1985 and relaying that to Jacob deGrom coming off last year. #Mets https://t.co/0CW0xci8OLTV / Radio Personality
Paddack getting tattooed. Exit velos of 800 mph or somethingBeat Writer / Columnist
Chris Paddack dominated the Mets (11 K). The Yankees are dominating Chris Paddack (3 HR).Beat Writer / Columnist
The Mets will trade the 6th overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft in order to get salary relief (either via Cano money or getting Diaz instead of signing someone) but they won't give up the ~53rd pick in the draft to sign Keuchel or Kimbrel. Maybe it's not about the prospects....Blogger / Podcaster
And he'll be a Yankee one year earlier bc Mets started Alonso in majorsYankees showing up to defend their future teammate Pete Alonso I’m sorry couldn’t help myselfBeat Writer / Columnist
