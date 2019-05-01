New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Minors Players of the Week: David Peterson Dominating Binghamton

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 2m

Syracuse Mets - Travis TaijeronWeek Stats: .333/.455/.944, 2 2B, 3 HR, 10 RBISeason Stats: .216/.336/.568, 8 2B, 12 HR, 30 RBI, SBAfter a hot April, Taijeron cooled off considerably in May,

Tweets