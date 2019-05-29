New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Todd Frazier is a total savage when it comes to pancakes
by: Michael Blinn — New York Post 3m
The Mets are in Los Angeles and infielder Todd Frazier used the trip as an opportunity to visit infamous spot The Griddle Cafe. Players eating on the road isn’t anything out of the ordinary, but
Tweets
-
... Why? https://t.co/AejgmDCOQGBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MattEhalt: Noah Syndergaard is off to a rough start that can be defined by this one question he can't answer: “I don’t know what happened to having one of the best sliders in the game to now having zero confidence in throwing it.” On Syndergaard's missing slider: https://t.co/ktartSNtK1Beat Writer / Columnist
-
14 Months Ago Matt Harvey pitched 5 one hit innings for the Mets. Is his career almost over? https://t.co/sx05JCUHXxBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Cut4: Did Renfroe just do the Jeter from the outfield?????Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Bet on pitcher's duel tonight? @mattzylbert has betting advice for Mets–Dodgers https://t.co/sYtqmJc6hkTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets