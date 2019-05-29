New York Mets
Ex-Met Angel Pagan rescued after boat capsizes in Puerto Rico
by: Michael Blinn — New York Post 2m
Former Mets outfielder Angel Pagan survived a scare when a boat he was on off the coast of Puerto Rico was flipped over by a 15-foot wave. Pagan, former Mets minor leaguer Orlando Roman and a
