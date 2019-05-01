New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Here are the teams in the mix for Dallas Keuchel | Yankees among 6 suitors - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1m
Former Houston Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel and ex-Boston Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel remain free agents.
Tweets
-
... Why? https://t.co/AejgmDCOQGBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MattEhalt: Noah Syndergaard is off to a rough start that can be defined by this one question he can't answer: “I don’t know what happened to having one of the best sliders in the game to now having zero confidence in throwing it.” On Syndergaard's missing slider: https://t.co/ktartSNtK1Beat Writer / Columnist
-
14 Months Ago Matt Harvey pitched 5 one hit innings for the Mets. Is his career almost over? https://t.co/sx05JCUHXxBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Cut4: Did Renfroe just do the Jeter from the outfield?????Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Bet on pitcher's duel tonight? @mattzylbert has betting advice for Mets–Dodgers https://t.co/sYtqmJc6hkTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets