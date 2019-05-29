New York Mets
New York Mets SP Noah Syndergaard has lost confidence in his slider
by: Billy McInerney — Elite Sports NY 3m
New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has lost confidence in his best weapon on the mound.
RT @MattEhalt: Noah Syndergaard is off to a rough start that can be defined by this one question he can't answer: “I don’t know what happened to having one of the best sliders in the game to now having zero confidence in throwing it.” On Syndergaard's missing slider: https://t.co/ktartSNtK1Beat Writer / Columnist
