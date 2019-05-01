New York Mets

Mets Merized

Fangraphs Mock Draft Has Mets taking UNLV Shortstop, Bryson Stott

by: Roberto Correa Mets Merized Online 5m

T'is the season for mock drafts!Today we have a new Fangraphs mock draft that has the New York Mets taking University of Nevada Las Vegas Shortstop, Bryson Stott, with the 12th pick.Stott orig

Tweets