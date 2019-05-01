New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Should Play Todd Frazier at Second Base

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 2m

11 days ago, the Mets were dealing with a roster crunch as Jed Lowrie was set to return off the IL for the first time this season. An injured hamstring prevented Lowrie from ever making it to Quee

Tweets