Mets Outright Rajai Davis To Triple-A Syracuse
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 2m
Anthony Dicomo of MLB.com reports that the New York Mets have outrighted Rajai Davis to Triple-A Syracuse.Davis, 38, had his contract selected last Wednesday and hit a pinch-hit, three-run hom
