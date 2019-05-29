New York Mets

Report: former Mets OF Angel Pagan rescued at sea

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Hmmm I thought you’d find this interesting, but I don’t have much to add other than the Sports Illustrated link, so I will send you there rather than be a jerk and scrape their entire story.  But in a nutshell, a 15 foot wave tipped his boat.  Scary.

