Open thread: Mets vs. Dodgers, 5/29/19

by: Lukas Vlahos SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 13m

Noah Syndergaard takes the mound for game three in Los Angeles.

    Chris Carlin @ChrisCarlin 2m
    Normally pay double for that in Vegas, Cotton.
    Astros president of baseball operations and general manager Jeff Luhnow discusses Carlos Correa breaking a rib while getting a massage. https://t.co/EM20bzDBhY
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 3m
    The death of his mother. A questionable commitment to baseball and school. The possibility of joining "the wrong crowd." For Robert Gsellman, a life-shaping baseball season climaxed 10 years ago Thursday at Dodger Stadium. Story: https://t.co/mcR6wq1kj9
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 3m
    In Noah Syndergaard's 32-pitch second inning, he allowed three straight doubles (including one booted by Dominic Smith in left-center) and walked pitcher Walker Buehler. It wasn't pretty. Mets 3, Dodgers 2, top 3
    Mets Booth @MetsBooth 4m
    After an exchange of runs, we move ahead in the action to tonight's third inning with Mets leading 3-2.
    MetsAvenue @MetsAvenue 4m
    Syndergaard gets out of the inning and limits the damage but the #Dodgers get 2 runs back and trail the #Mets 3-2 at the end of 2
    SNY @SNYtv 4m
    Noah Syndergaard gives up 2 runs in the 2nd inning ?
