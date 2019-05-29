New York Mets
Dodgers’ Matt Beaty dives directly into food against the New York Mets (Video)
by: Sabo — Elite Sports NY 2m
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Matt Beaty actually becomes the condiment while diving for a ball in the stands against the New York Mets.
The way Dom Smith is hitting, Jeff McNeil might have to learn to play CF.Beat Writer / Columnist
AMED. DOM. BACK. TO. BACK.Blogger / Podcaster
It's all even https://t.co/LnmuMlEZ8HBlogger / Podcaster
Amed Rosario hit a home run. So did Dom Smith. 8-3 Mets in 7th. #BellyToBellyTV / Radio Network
RT @JakeBrownRadio: Who are these Mets?!?!Blogger / Podcaster
Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith hit back-to-back homers. Smith carried his bat almost all the way to first base as he watched the ball fly. There is so much going right for the Mets tonight that I won't have room for all of it in my game story. Mets 8, Dodgers 3, top 7Beat Writer / Columnist
