Pete Alonso has multihomer game vs. Dodgers
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets
LOS ANGELES -- Pete Alonso’s season-long tear continued on Wednesday, when he hit two home runs through five innings against the Dodgers to set a Mets rookie record for homers in a calendar month. Alonso, who tied Darryl Strawberry’s franchise...
"The whole time I'm thinking 'oh he's gonna get out of this'...just didn't happen" - Mickey Callaway on Edwin Diaz's 9th inningTV / Radio Network
Mets fans that went to sleep in the 8th inningTV / Radio Network
Easily the Mets’ worst loss of the season.Beat Writer / Columnist
The @Mets' Edwin Diaz had converted 35 straight saves on the road before tonight's loss to the @Dodgers, tied for the 8th-longest streak by any pitcher since saves became an official stat in 1969. He gave up as many runs tonight (4) as he did during the entire 35-game streak.Misc
Welp. https://t.co/lxWJQa5i1XBlogger / Podcaster
@KenDavidoff Why are you this way?Beat Writer / Columnist
