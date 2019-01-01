New York Mets

Pete Alonso has multihomer game vs. Dodgers

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2m

LOS ANGELES -- Pete Alonso’s season-long tear continued on Wednesday, when he hit two home runs through five innings against the Dodgers to set a Mets rookie record for homers in a calendar month. Alonso, who tied Darryl Strawberry’s franchise...

