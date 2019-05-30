New York Mets
Bullpen implodes as Edwin Diaz, NY Mets allow Dodgers to score four in ninth for 9-8 loss
by: Justin Toscano, MLB writer — North Jersey 4m
The Mets hit four homers, including two from Pete Alonso, but Edwin Diaz gives up four runs in the ninth and the Mets fall to the Dodgers Wednesday.
"Easily the worst day of my career. I thought I threw excellent pitches. I was throwing the ball where I wanted to. They just got me." Edwin Diaz's implosion left the Mets stunned — at the loss & at the frequency with which the Dodgers crush good pitches:
