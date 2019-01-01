New York Mets
Mets rookie, Pete Alonso, clubs pair of home runs in loss to Dodgers
by: FOX Sports — Fox Sports 2m
Pete Alonso slugged his 18th and 19th home runs, building on his sensational rookie season.
"Easily the worst day of my career. I thought I threw excellent pitches. I was throwing the ball where I wanted to. They just got me." Edwin Diaz's implosion left the Mets stunned — at the loss & at the frequency with which the Dodgers crush good pitches: https://t.co/XpzMkKgvElBeat Writer / Columnist
Edwin Diaz the latest #Met to fall victim to the big bats of the Dodgers https://t.co/flb9pp3R65Blogger / Podcaster
Excellent read if you are a Mets fanBeat Writer / Columnist
What Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning have in common https://t.co/1N9Q1uQMozBlogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
This was brutal https://t.co/0N8SlxBK07Blogger / Podcaster
