New York Mets

New York Post
43942691_thumbnail

Edwin Diaz latest Mets pitcher to wilt under Dodgers’ power

by: Kevin Kernan New York Post 2m

LOS ANGELES — Crushed and mystified. That is how the Mets left Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night after an Edwin Diaz meltdown in the ninth inning allowed the Dodgers to come away with a stunning 9-8

Tweets