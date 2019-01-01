New York Mets
Edwin Diaz blows save against Dodgers
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 5m
LOS ANGELES -- For nine pitches, Joc Pederson battled Edwin Díaz, fouling off fastball after fastball near the outer edge of the strike zone. Pederson worked the count full, then pounced on Diaz’s slider for a leadoff homer in the ninth inning on...
