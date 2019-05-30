New York Mets
Dodgers Rally For 4 In 9th Against Díaz To Defeat Mets 9-8
by: Mets – CBS New York — WFAN 3m
Trailing by three against an All-Star closer, Cody Bellinger and the Los Angeles Dodgers weren't fazed one bit.
I don’t even know what to say about that game last night. I am at a loss for words.@michaelgbaron Edwin Diaz just should not pitch on May 29th. In both 2018 & 2019, he gave up 4 earned runs in 0.1 innings on that date.Blogger / Podcaster
The back page: This was a brutal loss for the #Mets https://t.co/IrrzixqzLSBlogger / Podcaster
Mets fans who went to bed early last night thinking they had the game in the bagBeat Writer / Columnist
The guy pitching to Brodie in this video was actually Edwin DiazAlmost ready for #SpringTraining. Who wants to have some fun?! https://t.co/qLZ11oyScgSuper Fan
RT @MLBStats: With 2 dingers tonight, @Pete_Alonso20 has tied Mark McGwire's @MLB rookie record of 19 HR before June 1st. https://t.co/WbWBhyvgEEBlogger / Podcaster
Me waking up to see what happened in #Mets game:Blogger / Podcaster
