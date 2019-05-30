New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets Police Morning Laziness: remember when Wags mortgaged the future for Diaz and Cano?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

SLACKISH REACTION:  You guys that hate the Cano trade that mortgaged the Mets’ next decade so The Agent could bring in his old pal keep missing out that the deal was REALLY about getting a closer (per The Narrative).   Said closer gave up four runs...

