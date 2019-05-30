New York Mets
For Bill Buckner & Mookie Wilson, A Twist Of Fate Turned Into A Defining Friendship
by: Jerry Beach — Forbes 3m
If anyone could have understood how one moment overshadowed Bill Buckner's entire career, it was Mookie Wilson, whose friendship with Buckner helped ease the Red Sox first baseman back into public life.
That wasn’t the problem. Díaz is a guy who wants to and needs to work a lot. He stunk last night - that was the problem. There is no other reason for the loss.@michaelgbaron Problem is Tuesday night Mickey used him with a 4 run lead4 out of 5 days. Whenever he smells a win he uses him. It goes back to Brodie not loading up in the pen during the off seasonBlogger / Podcaster
You know what’s frustrating? It hasn’t made them better to this point. That’s the whole point of a trade. You can complain about Kelenic, you can complain about Cano’s salary. But it was designed to immediately upgrade the roster and they’ve been replacement level combined.@michaelgbaron What's even more frustrating about Cano/Diaz deal is that @Mets took on Cano pact at $20M per for next 5 seasons when no other team was willing. Could have signed Kimbrel instead. But, remember AROD Yanks-Texas deal? Texas basically paid AROD to play for YanksBlogger / Podcaster
yup, sameI fell asleep calmly to the sweet sound of Howie Rose driving the audience towards a heroic, hard-fought 8-3 win over the NL's best team. Then I woke up and checked my phone... and now my week is ruined. I hate sports. #Mets #MetsTwitterBlogger / Podcaster
RT @hemjhaveri: Make no mistake, the @NHLBruins are lending legitimacy to a system of misogyny that harasses women. https://t.co/k9R5lZ49lPTV / Radio Personality
Diaz’ 9th inning: Pederson: Ahead 0-2, gives up HR Muncy: Ahead 0-1, gives up HR Turner: Ahead 0-1, gives up 2B Bellinger: Ahead 0-2, gives up 2B Seager: Intentional BB Beaty: Ahead 0-2, Infield 1B Verdugo: Ahead 0-2, GW Sac Fly Wow. #MetsTV / Radio Personality
Edwin Diaz on last night's meltdown: "Easily the worst day of my career" https://t.co/SRCkCkck0WTV / Radio Network
